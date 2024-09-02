Wetherington Law Firm Demands Immediate Action As Georgia Motorcycle Fatalities Soar (2015-2024 Report Says)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Georgia motorcycle accident chart

Motorcycle accident scene

Motorcycle Deaths Surge: Wetherington Law Firm Demands Action as Georgia Sees 1,604 Fatalities and $252M Economic Toll from 2015-2023, Outpacing National Trends

- Matt WetheringtonATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wetherington Law Firm , an Atlanta-based leader in personal injury law, has released a detailed report uncovering a disturbing increase in motorcycle accidents and fatalities in Georgia over the past nine years.Despite various safety initiatives, the number of crashes and the resulting fatalities have surged, emphasizing the need for urgent and targeted action.Key Findings:Total Motorcycle Crashes (2015-2023): 33,499 crashes, highlighting ongoing risks for Georgia motorcyclists.Total Fatalities (2015-2023): 1,604 deaths, signaling a critical need for action.Yearly Trends:- 2015-2016: 1.7% decrease in crashes, but a 30.5% rise in fatalities.- 2018-2019: 29.5% increase in crashes, with fatalities up by 10.4%.- 2020-2021: 8% rise in crashes and a 1% increase in fatalities during the pandemic.- 2021-2022: 11.9% spike in fatalities, reaching a recent high of 217 deaths.- 2022-2023: A slight improvement, with a 3.2% drop in fatalities.Georgia's motorcycle fatalities exceed national trends, with numbers rising despite national declines. The Atlanta personal injury and wrongful death lawyer - Matt Wetherington urges stricter traffic law enforcement, advanced rider training, and targeted public awareness campaigns.The firm emphasizes the need for legislative changes, particularly in high-risk areas like Atlanta, to address the $252 million economic burden and the emotional toll on families."Every one of these fatalities is a life lost and a family devastated. We need to act now to prevent more tragedies," said Matt Wetherington. Matt calls for collective action to improve motorcycle safety across Georgia.Contact Our Wetherington Law FirmIf you've been injured in a motorcycle accident in Georgia, don't wait to claim what you deserve. Contact our Atlanta motorcycle accident lawyer today to secure the compensation you need for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. With Over a decade of experience in personal injury law, Matt Wetherington will guide you with compassion and help you understand your options.

Matt Q. Wetherington

Wetherington Law Firm

+1 404-888-4444

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

