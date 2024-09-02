'Don't Believe You For A Second': Canadian Citizen's Confrontation With PM Justin Trudeau Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A carefully choreographed photo-op fell to pieces when Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau was confronted by a disgruntled citizen, who challenged him over high taxes and the rising cost of living.

According to reports, the tense exchange, which was caught on camera, took place at a steel firm in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, on Friday. The unidentified man, probably a steelworker, refused Trudeau's offer of doughnuts and instead complained about high taxes, medical bills, and what he perceived as handouts to "lazy" individuals.

Trudeau attempted to defend his policies, stating, "The 25 per cent tariffs we just brought in is going to help you out ... that's going to keep your job."

However, the man countered, "What about the 40 percent taxes I am paying and I don't have a doctor?"

In response, Trudeau pointed to a multimillion-dollar investment by the Canadian government, which he claimed would secure the worker's employment "for many years to come."

"I'm going to invest in you and your job," Trudeau said.

But the man remained unconvinced and said, "I don't believe you, not for a second."

The man went on to describe his struggles to make ends meet and support his family despite having a full-time job. When Trudeau mentioned dental care, the man replied, "Yeah, I pay for it myself. We are like three years behind."

Trudeau responded by highlighting the recent investment that allowed half a million people to access dental care, but the man retorted, "Yeah, probably like my neighbour who doesn't go to work because she's lazy."

Taking a jab at Trudeau, the man predicted that the Liberal Party leader would be voted out, saying, "I think you are only here for another year, we won't see you around in another year."

To which, Trudeau calmly replied, "That's what elections are for. I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote. Basic choice."

The man walked off after refusing to shake hands with Trudeau. A video of the exchange has gone viral, with many Canadians praising the man for speaking up to the Prime Minister and others commending Trudeau for maintaining his composure.