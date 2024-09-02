Türkiye conveys hope for "auspicious" outcome in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign conveyed its sincere hope on Monday that the parliamentary held in Azerbaijan on September 1 would prove to be "auspicious" for the nation, which Turkey considers a close ally. In a formal statement, the ministry underscored the importance of these elections, noting that they hold historical significance for Azerbaijan.



The ministry's statement emphasized the critical nature of the elections, describing them as a crucial juncture for Azerbaijan. According to the ministry, the elections are seen as a true expression of the Azerbaijani people's will, marking a significant step in the nation's democratic process.



Turkey also expressed confidence that the election results would play a vital role in fostering lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The Turkish government views this election as not only important for Azerbaijan but also as a contributing factor to broader regional stability, which has long been a focus of diplomatic efforts.



Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections were conducted to fill the 125 seats in the National Assembly, with a voter turnout from approximately 6.421 million registered voters. The election was notably significant as it was the first time in three decades that voting took place across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including areas recently liberated from Armenian occupation. This early election was a result of President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve the previous parliament and set September 1 as the date for the new election.

