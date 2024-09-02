Air Defense System Shoots Down About Dozen Ballistic And More Cruise Missiles Over Kyiv - KMWA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, air defense forces destroyed more than a dozen missiles and about a dozen ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone in the airspace of the capital.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv MWA reports this in Telegram.

“Russian launched another missile attack on Kyiv. The strike was a combined one - with cruise and ballistic missiles. The cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were most likely launched around 3 a.m. from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. These missiles approached Kyiv after complex maneuvers, from the south. Simultaneously with the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the enemy fired KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Kyiv and its suburbs. To this was added one strike UAV,” informed the head of the KMIA Serhiy Popko.

According to him, the air defense forces and means destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles, and an attack drone in the airspace of the capital. The exact type and number of missiles will be disclosed in their reports by the Air Force, the official said.

As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi,

Dniprovsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv. Preliminary, there is a fire in cars and damage to non-residential premises.

Falling debris causes fires in several districts of, one person injured

“The data on the damage and casualties are being clarified. Operational units are working on the ground,” Popko added.

As reported, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine as Russian aviation launched cruise missiles.

Photo for illustrative purposes