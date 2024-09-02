Russian Strike On Sumy: Number Of Casualties Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the missile strike that Russian launched on Sumy on the evening of September 1 has increased to 13, four of whom are in hospital.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy City Council reported this.

“According to Deputy Mayor Stanislav Polyakov, we currently know about 13 victims,” the statement reads.

Four of the wounded are hospitalized, the city council said. The same number received medical care on the spot, and five will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, the missile strike damaged approximately 400 windows in the buildings.

“Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the emergency, specialists of the State Emergency Service and structural units of the city council are working,” the post says.

As reported, on the evening of September 1, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Sumy. According to preliminary data, two children were injured.