Falling Debris Causes Fires In Several Districts Of Kyiv, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a missile attack by Russian in four districts of Kyiv, debris fell and there are fires.

This was reported in the KMWA Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of a missile attack, debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district, Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Preliminary, there is a fire. The data on the damage and casualties are being clarified. Emergency services units are on their way to the scene,” informed Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration of Emergency Services.

In addition, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, doctors are examining one victim in Shevchenkivskyi district.

“We have also called medics to Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. All services are on their way,” the mayor added.

Russians attack educational institution in Sumy, children wounded

Soon Klitschko clarified:“Rocket fragments fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Four cars are on fire. A non-residential building is on fire in Holosiivskyi district. In Sviatoshynskyi district, preliminary, the debris fell on a warehouse. The Shevchenkivskyi district is also on fire. All services are working on the ground.”

According to the mayor, a boiler house in Holosiivskyi district was partially destroyed. Emergency services are working. In addition, the glass elements of the entrance to the Svyatoshyn metro station are partially damaged.

As reported, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the missile threat.

Photo credit: SES