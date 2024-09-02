عربي


Kremlin Warns France Against 'Political Persecution' Of Telegram Founder

9/2/2024 12:18:17 AM

The Kremlin warned France on Thursday not to turn a criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov into "political persecution."

"The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into Political persecution," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the case focused on alleged violations on the social media platform.


