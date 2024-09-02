Kremlin Warns France Against 'Political Persecution' Of Telegram Founder

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:13 PM

The Kremlin warned France on Thursday not to turn a criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov into "political persecution."

"The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into persecution," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the case focused on alleged violations on the social platform.

