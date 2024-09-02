Zelensky Approves New Russia Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine enforced a number of new sanctions decisions targeting Russia.

That's according to the president's address to the nation , Ukrinform reports.

The new set of restrictions was imposed against almost 150 entities and individuals operating in Russia's infrastructure.

Another package of sanctions concerns enemy accomplices.

"It is the duty of all Ukrainian representatives to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized with global ones," the president emphasized.

Each Russian attack on Ukrainian settlements proves war must be pushed onto enemy territory -

On a separate note, Zelensky said he had heard the report by Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, focusing primarily on the Pokrovsk axis: the actions of the Ukrainian forces to hold back Russia's onslaught and eliminate as many invaders as possible.

The president was also briefed on the latest developments regarding the ongoing raid in Russia's Kursk region.

"Each day contributes to replenishing our '(POW – ed.) exchange fund.' I thank every one of our units for this!" Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russian companies to settle payments with China.