Cornmeal Coo-Coo

My Trinidad, August 2024

Coo-Coo is a very popular Caribbean dish that many think is difficult to make. Made from cornmeal, it is as sure as can be an Amerindian invention.

Of course, we as Trinis would have added ingredients to make it what it is today. It is not that difficult, once you focus on the task. Eliminate ingredients you do not like.

If you find corn meal too coarse, use yellow corn flour. Prep time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 30 + minutes Ingredients: corn meal, ochro, butter, coconut milk, pimiento, chive, celery etc, salt, pepper, water.

You will also need one greased dish (9×13), 2 cooking pots with enough space for stirring, and a strong wooden spoon.

In the first pot: (not on the stove yet) place 2 cups of Water and stir in: 1 cup Coconut Milk 2 cups of finely sliced Ochro 1 cup chopped fresh Green Seasoning (herbs: celery/cilantro/chive/parsley/thyme.)

1⁄2 cup finely chopped Pimiento Peppers

1 tsp Salt (taste for more if needed)

1⁄2 tsp Black Pepper

1⁄2 tsp Cayenne or Paprika pepper

Stir and, now, place on a medium heat stove. Bring to a boil.

Turn the heat down to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

In the second pot, place on a low-heat stove. Add 1 cup (8 oz) Butter and allow to slowly melt. Add corn meal 1 cup at a time as you alternate with 1/3 of the liquid mix from the first pot. Do this until all has been used up.

Keep stirring as you alternate to prevent lumps. Do not stop! Keep stirring until the mixture firms up. Spoon into the greased dish. Press down neatly. You may garnish as you please. Parsley or whole-kernel corn should be fine.

Cut into squares for easy serving. Enjoy! Bon appétit! All for you!

