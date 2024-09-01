AAP Accuses BJP Of Kidnapping Its Councillor Who Switched Party 3 Days Ago

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of kidnapping its party Councillor Chander, who represents Bawana's Shahabad Dairy in the civic body. The saffron party, however, rejected the charges and slammed AAP for "fake sensationalism."

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), the Shahabad Dairy's councillor, in a message, alleged that he was forcibly picked up by several BJP men.

"I am a municipal councillor from Bawana Ward 28. In the morning, five or six people came to my house and took me to the BJP office in a car. There they threatened me with CBI and ED. They said something wrong will happen to you. After my son and the senior leader of the party dialled to police, then after which they dropped me at my place," Ramchandra said in a self-made video.

| 'Nehru insulted Shivaji Maharaj...': Fadnavis says amid row over statue collapse

"I am not scared of CBI and ED. I am a true soldier of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Earlier, the senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said,“BJP threatened councillor Ram Chander ji with ED, CBI. When he did not get scared, BJP goons took him away in a car."

Along with the post, Sisodia also shared a video of Ram Chander's son accusing the BJP of threatening and later abducting his father.

| Rain havoc in Telangana, Andhra: 110 villages submerged, 99 trains cancelled

In the video, the councillor son was seen saying that, "An incident took place today. Narayan Singh, a former BJP councillor from Bawana, called my father Ram Chander and said he wanted to meet him. When my father went to meet them, 5 to 6 people were with him."

"They threatened my father with ED and CBI raids and then took him away in their car. I don't know where they have taken him; I'm going to look for him right now," he added.

Another AAP leaderand Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged thatcouncillor Chander has been abducted by the BJP. Sharing a post on X, Singh said

“In the country's capital, the threat of trapping AAP councilor by ED CBI is not the BJP party but a "kidnapping gang".

"BJP's open hooliganism in the country's capital, councillor Ram Chandra, has been kidnapped after being threatened. He has been threatened to be defamed by using ED and CBI. Listen to his son Akash. What is happening in Delhi," Singh said.

| Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' release postponed from September 6

However, the BJP has denied the charges and accused the party of "fake sensationalism."

Delhi BJP's media in-charge, Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a post on X,“You guys are the kings of fake sensationalism. Councillor Ram Chandra is not in your party. We have nothing to do with it, but it is certain that he is sitting in his house and you people are spreading rumours.”