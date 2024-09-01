Fires At Russian Energy Plants After Ukraine Drone Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone on Russia, causing fires at two Russian facilities, Azernews reports via BBC.

According to Russia's defence ministry, more than 158 Ukrainian drones targeted 15 regions of the country, including the capital Moscow Russian military claimed that these drones were intercepted and destroyed.

But as a result of the attack a fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Moscow in a“separate technical room”, the city's mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin reported that at least 11 drones targeted the capital city and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, 75 miles (120km) from the Russian capital, in the Tver region, loud blasts were heard close to the Konakovo Power Station/=.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims Ukrainian forces have been stepping up long-range strikes inside Russia over the past few months, launching scores of drones simultaneously at strategic targets several times a week.