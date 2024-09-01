Fires At Russian Energy Plants After Ukraine Drone Attacks
Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on
Russia, causing fires at two Russian energy facilities,
Azernews reports via BBC.
According to Russia's defence ministry, more than 158 Ukrainian
drones targeted 15 regions of the country, including the capital
Moscow Russian military claimed that these drones were
intercepted and destroyed.
But as a result of the attack a fire has broken out at an oil
refinery in Moscow in a“separate technical room”, the city's mayor
said.
Sergei Sobyanin reported that at least 11 drones targeted the
capital city and the surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, 75 miles (120km) from the Russian capital, in the Tver
region, loud blasts were heard close to the Konakovo Power
Station/=.
Ukraine has not commented on the claims Ukrainian forces
have been stepping up long-range strikes inside Russia over the
past few months, launching scores of drones simultaneously at
strategic targets several times a week.
