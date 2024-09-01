Difference Between Wilkins 375XL And 375

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We get the questions many times on the difference between Wilkins 375 and Wilkins 375XL

DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Backflow prevention is an essential aspect of maintaining a safe and clean water supply. As a leading provider of backflow prevention products, Backflow Parts and More often receives inquiries about the difference between the Wilkins 375XL and Wilkins 375 backflow models. To address this common question, we are pleased to provide a comprehensive explanation of the key distinctions between these two models.The main difference between the Wilkins 375XL and Wilkins 375 backflow models is the material used in their construction. The Wilkins 375XL is made with lead-free materials, making it compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act. On the other hand, the Wilkins 375 is made with leaded materials, which may not be suitable for certain applications. This makes the Wilkins 375XL the preferred choice for those looking for a more environmentally friendly and safer option.Another noticeable difference between the two models is the color of their ball valve handles. The Wilkins 375XL has green ball valve handles, while the Wilkins 375 has blue ball valve handles. This color-coding system makes it easier for users to identify which model they are working with, ensuring proper installation and maintenance.For those who are still unsure about which model is best for their needs, Backflow Parts and More is always available to provide assistance. Customers can reach us through text or by calling 704-975-0070, or by emailing us at .... Our team of experts is dedicated to helping customers make informed decisions and providing them with the best solutions for their backflow prevention needs.At Backflow Parts and More, we are committed to providing high-quality and reliable backflow prevention products. We hope that this explanation of the differences between the Wilkins 375XL and Wilkins 375 models has been helpful in clarifying any confusion. For more information about our products and services, please visit our website or contact us directly.AI-generated by

