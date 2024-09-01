Amir To Begin Tour Of A Number Of European Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin on Monday, September 2, an official tour of a number of friendly European countries at the invitation of their leaders.

His Highness the Amir will begin the tour by visiting the Kingdom of Sweden, followed by the Kingdom of Norway, while will conclude it with a visit to the Republic of Finland.

During the tour, His Highness the Amir will hold discussions with the leaders of these countries and their senior officials on ways to enhance cooperation relations, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

During the tour, His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.