Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, 1St Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received at Seif Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
jsy
