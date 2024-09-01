Gold Rates On September 02, 2024: Check 22K, 24K Price In Your City

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On September 02, 2024, the gold rate in India is Rs 6,695 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,304 per gram for 24-karat gold.

