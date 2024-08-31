Turkiye To Thoroughly Pursue Steel Dome Project -- Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that his country will continue working on the Steel Dome air defense system project to procure "whatever our Air Force requires."

"Hopefully, we will carry out our Steel Dome project with all of its components," Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted him as saying at the Air War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday.

"If they (Israel) have the Iron Dome, we will also have the Steel Dome," President Erdogan said, noting that the Steel Dome "will ensure that our layered air defense systems and all our sensors and weapons work in integration with each other."

He emphasized Turkiye's growing prominence in unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

"The momentum we have gained in unmanned aerial vehicles is being watched with envy not only by our friendly and brotherly nations, but all over the world," he said.

With the commissioning of Kizilelma and ANKA-3 unmanned aerial vehicles, whose tests are ongoing, Turkiye will be a player in "a new league" in this field, Erdogan added.

Reiterating Turkiye's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities, he said, "We are working to manufacture, develop, or procure whatever our Air Force requires, from missiles to air defense systems." (end)

