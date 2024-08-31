Israeli Troops Use Civilians As Human Shields During Wide-Scale Raid Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) JENIN / PNN /

Israeli forces detained several citizens today in the Damaj neighborhood of Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, using them as human shields during the ongoing attack on the camp.

Simultaneously, local sources reported that the Israeli military conducted a wide-scale detention operation in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, involving house raids and searches.

In a related development, Israeli forces prevented water tankers from the Jenin Civil Defense from reaching Jenin Hospital.

Dergham Zakarneh, Director of the Jenin Civil Defense, stated that the Israeli military stationed at the hospital's entrance blocked the delivery of water essential for the hospital's operations, particularly for its dialysis unit, which requires 100 liters of water daily.

Wisam Bakar, Director of Jenin Government Hospital, warned that if the Israeli blockade on water continues, the hospital may face a halt in its dialysis services.

For the fourth consecutive day, the hospital has been grappling with a severe water shortage due to the Israeli military's destruction of the main water supply line in the hospital.