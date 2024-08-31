Bengaluru Police Submit Charge Sheet In PG Hostel Woman Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) Bengaluru on Saturday submitted a 1,205-page charge sheet to the court in connection with the sensational murder case of a 24-year-old woman reported from Bengaluru in a PG hostel in the upscale Koramangala locality.

DCP (South East) Saarah Fathima said that the chargesheet has been filed in the Kriti Kumari murder case which was reported from Kormangala PG hostel against the accused 23-year-old Abhishekh Ghosi, a native of Begum Ganj from Madhya Pradesh.

The charge sheet contains a total of 1,205 pages and mentions 85 witnesses. The FIR in the case was registered on July 24. The accused was arrested on July 26 from Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been charged under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Abhishek, who had stabbed the deceased Kriti Kumari to death with a knife on the night of July 23, had fled to Madhya Pradesh and was hiding in Madhya Pradesh.

He was arrested by the special teams of police, which had launched a hunt for him.

The deceased Kriti Kumari, a native of Bihar, was working at a private company. The preliminary probe has revealed that Abhishek was in a relationship with Kriti Kumari's friend and colleague. Abhishek's girlfriend hails from Maharashtra.

Abhishek used to visit the PG hostel and often travelled to Bengaluru from Bhopal to date his girlfriend. The relationship soured between them, and the victim's friend avoided him. Following this, Abhishek came to the PG hostel and created a ruckus. Kriti Kumari had helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel, and both stopped taking his calls.

Enraged by this, Abhishek came to the PG hostel where Kriti was staying and committed the crime.

The horrifying CCTV footage of the brutal murder of the woman emerged later and raised concerns in the IT city about the safety of lakhs of women.