First State Bilingual School For Ukrainian Children Opened In Hungary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In line with the agreements reached between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Prime Viktor Orbán of Hungary the first state-run bilingual school and gymnasium for Ukrainian children was opened in Budapest.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry noted that the Hungary-based "House of Ukrainian Traditions" society prepared the school for opening and assumed responsibility for managing the facility.

Children will be taught in Ukrainian from grades 1 to 12, and the curriculum will include studying Hungarian and English as foreign languages. The facility is funded from Hungary's state budget.

"The opening of the school is an important step in the development of the Ukrainian global community. Ensuring access to education in one's native language is a priority for President Zelensky and an important part of the new comprehensive policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Ukrainians abroad. The school in Budapest will not only contribute to the preservation of Ukrainian identity, but will also help our children to adapt in a foreign environment without losing their cultural roots," emphasized the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who thanked the Hungarian side for their assistance.

The opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, Viktor Mykyta, chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee of Parliament's Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Yuliya Hryshina, and Ambassador for World Ukrainianism Mariana Betsa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July, President Zelensky of Ukraine and Prime Minister Orban of Hungary agreed to open the first Ukrainian school in Hungary.