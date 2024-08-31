Number Of Voters In Azerbaijani Parliamentary Election Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of registered voters in Azerbaijan has reached 6,421,960, as announced by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), during a press today, Azernews reports citing Trend.

Panahov also noted that 374 voters will turn 18 on election day, making them eligible to vote for the first time. Azerbaijan has a total of 6,478 polling stations, of which 6,343 are permanent and 135 are temporary.

The CEC Chairman emphasized that there is no difference between temporary and permanent polling stations in terms of observation. "Registered observers can monitor all polling stations, whether permanent or temporary, as long as they comply with the internal regulations of the respective facilities," Panahov stated.