Number Of Voters In Azerbaijani Parliamentary Election Revealed
Date
8/31/2024 9:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The number of registered voters in Azerbaijan has reached
6,421,960, as announced by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central
Electoral Commission (CEC), during a press conference today,
Azernews reports citing Trend.
Panahov also noted that 374 voters will turn 18 on election day,
making them eligible to vote for the first time. Azerbaijan has a
total of 6,478 polling stations, of which 6,343 are permanent and
135 are temporary.
The CEC Chairman emphasized that there is no difference between
temporary and permanent polling stations in terms of observation.
"Registered observers can monitor all polling stations, whether
permanent or temporary, as long as they comply with the internal
regulations of the respective facilities," Panahov stated.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.