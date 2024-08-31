NDA Will Contest Bihar Assembly Poll Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 31 (IANS) The National Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Assembly election in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Nitish Kumar, claimed president of the state BJP unit, Dilip Jaiswal.

He also predicted that the coalition would secure a victory with more than a two-thirds majority.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a special package to Bihar, emphasising the state's development prospects. He will develop Bihar before the country,” Jaiswal said.

The statement of Dilip Jaiswal came during the BJP's District Working Committee meeting, along with an Abhinandan Samaroh, in Bettiah, Bihar, on Saturday. Dilip Jaiswal attended the event as the chief guest.

In the last few weeks, there has been speculation in political circles about Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), being upset with the BJP.

Addressing this issue, Jaiswal referred to Chirag Paswan as the "Hanuman" of the BJP, likening him to the loyal devotee of Lord Ram who played a pivotal role in the epic Ramayana.

“Chirag Paswan is a committed worker for the NDA and a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Modi. Chirag Paswan himself has often described himself as Modi's Hanuman,” Jaiswal added.

During the meeting, he also emphasised the BJP's position as the world's largest political party, with about 18 crore (180 million) members. He announced a membership campaign scheduled for September 2, where BJP President JP Nadda will kick-start the campaign by enrolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first member. The campaign will utilise a missed call system, allowing people across the country to join the BJP by calling a designated number.

The meeting saw the participation of several prominent leaders, including Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey, Bihar Minister Renu Devi, and Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

