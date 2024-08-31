Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For September 2024
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for Premium and Super petrol and diesel for the month of September.
The fuel prices for Premium, Super grade petrol and Diesel will remain unchanged.
The fuel prices for Premium will cost QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre.
Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in September.
Over the last seven months, diesel and petrol prices have remained stable in the country.
The Ministry of energy and industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.
