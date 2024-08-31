'United Against Demons...', Shreya Ghoshal Reschedules Her Kolkata Concert In Wake Of Kolkata Rape Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shreya Ghoshal has announced the rescheduling of her upcoming Kolkata concert to show her support in light of the outrage surrounding the brutal rape and murder of a doctor. On Saturday morning, the issued an official statement emphasizing the importance of standing up for women's safety and respect. She revealed that her concert, originally set for September 14, will now be postponed to October 2024.

In her statement, Ghoshal expressed her profound distress over the "gruesome and heinous" incident that recently occurred in Kolkata. As a woman, she found the brutality of the case unimaginable and chilling. With a heavy heart, she and her promoters decided to reschedule the "Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert" to October 2024.

She acknowledged the anticipation surrounding the event but stressed the necessity of standing in solidarity with the cause. Ghoshal voiced her hope that her fans would understand and support the decision to delay the concert. She urged her audience to remain united against the darker aspects of humanity and promised that new dates for the concert would be announced soon.

This decision by Ghoshal coincides with heightened discussions about women's safety across India. The case of the Kolkata doctor, which sparked widespread outrage, was followed by the unsettling revelations of the Justice Hema Committee Report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report led to numerous actresses speaking out about sexual assault, resulting in FIRs against several Malayalam actors and filmmakers.