BREAKING: Russian Helicopter With 22 On Board Goes Missing In Kamchatka Region, Search Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rescue operations are underway in Russia's far east after a Mi-8 helicopter went missing on Saturday with 22 people on board. The helicopter, which took off near the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, failed to reach its scheduled destination, according to a statement from Russia's federal Air transport Agency.
The agency reported that the helicopter was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members at the time of its disappearance. The Mi-8, a two-engine helicopter first designed in the 1960s, is commonly used in Russia and other countries, but has been involved in numerous crashes over the years.
Authorities are actively searching for the missing aircraft in the rugged terrain of the Kamchatka region, hoping to locate survivors and determine the cause of the disappearance.
Further details awaited.
