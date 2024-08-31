Realme 13 And Realme 13+ With 5,000 Mah Battery Launched In India: Check Specs, Price And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Realme is expanding its array of 5G affordable smartphones with the release of the Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus. The two smartphones have FHD+ screens, a MediaTek Dimensity CPU, a 50MP primary camera, and a big battery.
Realme 13 features and specifications
The Realme 13 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD Eye Comfort display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. Other features include IP64 dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and high-resolution audio.
It is equipped with an 8GB RAM chip and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. Running on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. With a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture, the smartphone features a dual camera configuration. Its 16 MP front-facing camera is great for taking sharp selfies and making video calls. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly-45 W.
Realme 13 Plus features and specifications
A 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, an instantaneous sampling rate of up to 1200 Hz, and a peak brightness level of 2,000 nits is featured on the Realme 13 Plus 5G. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, the device is powered.
Regarding photography, the gadget has a 16 MP front-facing camera and a comparable 50 MP + 2 MP dual back camera configuration. It also uses the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. Despite having a 5,000 mAh battery, it supports 80W rapid charging. Support for 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB C for charging are examples of connectivity features.
Realme 13 series: Colours and availabillity
The Realme 13 5G comes in two colours: Dark Purple and Speed Green. The range begins at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. The Realme 13 Plus 5G is available in Dark Purple, Speed Green, and Victory Gold, with the 8GB + 128GB version priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.
