Today Marks Day Of Silence To Elections To Milli Majlis

8/31/2024 2:16:31 AM
Today is a "day of silence" in Azerbaijan due to the Milli
Majlis elections to be held tomorrow.
Azernews reports that the pre-election campaign cannot be held
today due to parliamentary elections.
According to the Election Code, pre-election campaigning by
registered candidates, their authorized representatives and
proxies, Political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs
of political parties, and their authorized representatives and
proxies must start 23 days before the voting day and stop 24 hours
before the start of voting.
Pre-election campaigning for early parliamentary elections
started on August 9, 2024, and the process should be stopped at
8:00 a.m. today.
This day is unofficially called the "Day of Silence".
It should be noted that polling stations will be opened at 8 am
and voting will continue until 7 pm. 990 candidates will fight for
125 deputy mandates in the parliamentary elections.
