Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Makes 'Transformative Step' In Vision To Build Diverse Portfolio

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) previously announced a full-service freight brokerage business designed to significantly expand its logistics capabilities in a strategic move that aligns with its vision to assemble a strong portfolio.“The announcement comes as the company completed its of Cargo Management Group from T&K Zarro LLC and received the full commitment needed to launch the freight brokerage business. The Cargo Management Group acquisition includes a full-fledged logistics operation, brokerage business, licenses, and all associated assets... Golden Triangle Ventures also noted that, along with the acquisition, the company received full financial support from T&K Zarro to fund key components for the freight brokerage business, including state-of-the-art freight brokerage software and load board subscriptions to streamline all operations and improve service delivery. In addition, Cargo Management Group has noted key steps it is planning in order to ensure a successful launch,” a recent article reads.“The acquisition of Cargo Management Group is a transformative step for GTV,” said GTVH CEO Steffan Dalsgaard.“This deal provides a scalable business model that will support both Lavish Entertainment and the development of our future flagship project, Destino Ranch... Additionally, this helps move GTV toward its goal of becoming a highly profitable company with minimal to zero debt and a diverse asset portfolio.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (“GTV”)

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom

