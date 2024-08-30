Fruit Salad: 7 healthy recipes you MUST try

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Whether you're looking for a healthy snack, a festive side dish, or a refreshing dessert, these 7 fruit salads are ideal

Combine oranges, grapefruits, and pomegranates for a zesty winter citrus salad. Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of mint for a refreshing burst of flavor

This salad mixes crisp apples and pears with crunchy walnuts and a hint of cinnamon. Toss with a light yogurt dressing for a creamy texture

Create a colorful medley with tangy kiwi and sweet strawberries. Add a touch of lime juice and a handful of chia seeds for extra crunch

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with a mango and pineapple salad. Mix with coconut flakes and a dash of lime for a sweet, tangy treat

Add a twist to your fruit salad by incorporating quinoa with cranberries and orange segments. This hearty salad is packed with protein and fiber, making it a nutritious option

Blend mixed berries with sliced bananas for a classic and easy fruit salad. A drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of almonds enhance the natural sweetness

Combine juicy persimmons with tart pomegranate seeds for a unique and vibrant salad. Add a sprinkle of feta cheese and a light vinaigrette to balance the flavors