(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global delivery management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 666.7 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.26%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of e-commerce

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

incorporation of predictive analytics for strategic planning. However,

high implementation and maintenance costs of delivery management software

poses a challenge. Key market players include Bringg, Deliforce Technologies Private Ltd., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Detrack, FarEye Technologies Inc., GetSwift Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. , JungleWorks, LogiNext Solutions, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Onfleet Inc., Oracle Corp. , Safetyculture, SAP SE , Shipox Inc., Track POD, WorkWave LLC, Zebra Technologies Corp., ZETES Industries SA, and Zippykind. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global delivery management software market 2024-2028

Delivery Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 666.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries China, US, Germany, France, India, and Japan Key companies profiled Bringg, Deliforce Technologies Private Ltd., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Detrack, FarEye Technologies Inc., GetSwift Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., JungleWorks, LogiNext Solutions, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Onfleet Inc., Oracle Corp., Safetyculture, SAP SE, Shipox Inc., Track POD, WorkWave LLC, Zebra Technologies Corp., ZETES Industries SA, and Zippykind

Market Driver

The Delivery Management Software market is a significant business sector, providing solutions for streamlining and optimizing the delivery process for various industries. These software solutions help manage orders, track deliveries, and monitor drivers in real-time, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Companies can benefit from improved route planning, automated dispatching, and real-time delivery status updates, ultimately reducing operational costs and increasing productivity.



The Delivery Management Software Market is witnessing significant trends as technology advances. Avant-garde technologies like AI and machine learning are being integrated to enhance functionality. On-Premise and SaaS-Based solutions cater to various business sizes, from logistics firms to e-commerce platforms. Real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and communication capabilities are essential features for courier and postal, food delivery, and on-demand services. CRM, route optimization, self-service portals, and automation are key elements for improving customer experience. AI and IoT enable paperless operations and SaaS models, while cloud technology and computing streamline last-mile delivery services. The eCommerce industry benefits greatly from these software solutions, enabling seamless integration with online shopping platforms. Software developers continue to innovate, offering advanced features like route optimization and self-service portals. Large enterprises in the courier business and restaurant delivery sectors are adopting these solutions to boost efficiency and enhance their competitive edge.



Market

Challenges



The Delivery Management Software market is growing rapidly as businesses seek to streamline their logistics operations. This software helps manage and optimize delivery routes, track real-time location of deliveries, and automate communication between dispatchers and delivery drivers. It also offers features like proof of delivery, electronic signatures, and integration with other business systems. By improving efficiency and accuracy, Delivery Management Software can help reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction. Delivery management software is a crucial solution for businesses in the eCommerce industry, including courier and postal services, food delivery, and on-demand services. The market faces challenges from advanced technologies like AI and machine learning, which require significant investment and expertise. On-Premise and SaaS-Based models offer different advantages, with SaaS providing real-time tracking, proof of delivery, communication capabilities, and cloud technology for scalability. Logistics firms and eCommerce platforms rely on these software solutions for efficient last-mile delivery, route optimization, and self-service portals. AI and IoT enable paperless operations and automation, enhancing customer experience. CRM integration and SaaS models offer flexibility for large enterprises and small businesses alike. Last-mile delivery services, online shopping, and restaurant delivery are key sectors benefiting from these advancements. Technology trends like cloud computing and automation continue to shape the delivery management software landscape.

Segment Overview



This delivery management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cloud 1.2 On-premises



2.1 Logistics

2.2 Retail and e-commerce

2.3 Food and beverages

2.4 Healthcare 2.5 Manufacturing



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Cloud-

The Delivery Management Software market is a significant sector in the logistics industry. This software streamlines the process of managing and tracking deliveries in real-time. It offers features like route optimization, proof of delivery, and automated dispatching. Businesses can benefit from improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction. The software integrates seamlessly with other systems, such as Warehouse Management Systems and Transport Management Systems, for a cohesive supply chain solution.

Research Analysis

The Delivery Management Software market is a dynamic and innovative industry that caters to the logistics needs of various sectors, including last-mile delivery for e-commerce, restaurant delivery, and courier businesses. This market is driven by the increasing demand for automation, cloud technology, and on-premises solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. Avant-garde technologies like AI and machine learning are being integrated into software solutions to optimize routes, enable real-time tracking, and improve proof of delivery and communication capabilities. SaaS-based and on-premise options cater to the unique needs of enterprise sizes, from large corporations to small businesses. The e-commerce industry and on-demand delivery services are significant contributors to the market's growth, with e-commerce platforms and software developers playing crucial roles in its evolution.

Market Research Overview

The Delivery Management Software market is a dynamic and innovative industry that caters to the logistics needs of various sectors, including courier businesses, restaurant delivery services, and last-mile delivery. This market is driven by the increasing demand for automation, cloud technology, and on-demand delivery services in the eCommerce industry. Avant-garde technologies such as AI and machine learning are being integrated into these software solutions to optimize routes, enhance real-time tracking, and improve communication capabilities. Both SaaS-based and on-premises delivery management software are popular choices for businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations. Cloud computing and cloud technology enable paperless operations, making these solutions more efficient and cost-effective. The market also caters to the unique requirements of different industries, such as courier and postal services and food delivery. CRM and last-mile delivery services are essential features of these software solutions, ensuring seamless communication between logistics firms and their customers. The integration of AI and IoT further enhances the capabilities of these software solutions, enabling real-time tracking and proof of delivery. Overall, delivery management software is a vital component of the e-commerce ecosystem, ensuring a superior customer experience for online shopping. Software developers continue to innovate and create new solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in this digital age.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Deployment



Cloud

On-premises

End-user



Logistics



Retail And E-commerce



Food And Beverages



Healthcare

Manufacturing

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

