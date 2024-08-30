EXPANSIA Receives Dod Nunn-Perry Award For Advanced Agile Software Development In Collaboration With Mentor CACI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EXPANSIA is honored to receive the Nunn-Perry Award alongside CACI.

EXPANSIA has Experienced Significant Growth through CACI Partnership, Including a 36% Increase in Employees and Securing $33 Million in DoD Prime Contracts

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EXPANSIA , a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business specializing in rapidly delivering and commercial technologies, is honored to receive the prestigious Nunn-Perry Award alongside its mentor, CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), for excellence in the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program. This recognition highlights its successful collaboration with CACI, focusing on Agile software development, secure cloud infrastructures, and digital materiel management.“Our partnership with CACI has been instrumental in refining our business model and bringing innovative solutions to the DoD,” said EXPANSIA Chief People Officer, Tynel Jarnagin.“With their support, we've been able to position ourselves as a prime contractor, delivering advanced capabilities that benefit the warfighter and strengthen national security.”Since the inception of their Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) in 2018, EXPANSIA and CACI have achieved sustained success, particularly in supporting U.S. Air Force (USAF) programs. Their joint efforts have focused on Agile software development and leveraging additive manufacturing technologies to enhance warfighter capabilities and address critical supply chain challenges.Through this partnership, EXPANSIA has experienced significant growth, including a 36% increase in employees and securing over $33 million in DoD contracts as a prime contractor. Its work has expanded the USAF's industrial base, enabling rapid innovation, global logistics support, and improved quality-of-life services for warfighters.“CACI's mentorship has been invaluable in our journey,” added Jarnagin.“We are grateful for the DoD's commitment to the Mentor-Protégé Program, which has allowed us and other small businesses to thrive and deliver critical capabilities to military end users worldwide.”EXPANSIA also benefited from strategic planning and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) implementation services provided by CACI in partnership with Morgan State University. These initiatives have further enhanced its performance and positioned us for continued success.As EXPANSIA celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, it remains dedicated to driving digital adoption, innovation, and efficiency in service of the warfighter. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of integrating, automating, and modernizing sustainment through technology-enabled delivery models, digital engineering, and cloud-ready solutions.CACI also partnered with Morgan State University, a public historically Black research university in Baltimore, Maryland, to provide annual strategic planning to EXPANSIA as well as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) implementation services to improve their performance.The DoD Mentor Protégé Program was established in 1990 in response to concerns raised by DoD prime contractors regarding their inability to meet Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) subcontracting goals. The award is named for the contributions of Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, both of whom played critical roles in the implementation of the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. The program has since expanded, providing developmental assistance to Women-Owned Small Businesses, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, and others.###About EXPANSIAEXPANSIA is a service-disabled, veteran-owned company that empowers organizations to deploy technology faster with data, people, and ecosystems. As experts in continuous-delivery methods that drive digital adoption, we are dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and technology that benefit the warfighter. EXPANSIA specializes in integration, automation, and sustainment modernization through technology-enabled delivery models, digital engineering, and cloud-ready solutions. In 2024, we are celebrating 10 years of success. Visit .About CACIAt CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at .

