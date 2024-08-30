(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and Permata Launch the Permata JCB Ultimate Card

TOKYO & JAKARTA, Aug 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) and PT Permata Tbk (Permata) have launched the Permata JCB Ultimate Card, designed to provide the best experience for its users, especially and dining enthusiasts. This card targets the affluent segment looking to enjoy more benefits from transactions.

The Permata JCB Ultimate Card offers special deals through a Welcome Bonus Program of 20,000 airline miles and product benefits where every dining transaction of IDR 5,000 can be exchanged for 1 airline mile, subject to the terms and conditions. The launch of this credit card demonstrates PermataBank's commitment to providing a card that is not just a payment tool, but also adds value to PermataBank customers according to their lifestyles.

PermataBank's Consumer Banking Director, Djumariah Tenteram, said,“The Permata JCB Ultimate Card is our first collaboration with JCB and is aimed at the affluent segment that wants the best experience, particularly in traveling and dining. This credit card launch also reflects PermataBank's commitment to providing a payment tool that adds value to its customers according to their lifestyles. With this strategic collaboration, we are confident that the Permata JCB Ultimate Card will enhance and expand the services we provide to our loyal PermataBank customers, especially those in the affluent segment.”

The affluent segment bridges the gap between the middle economic class and high-net-worth individuals. According to recent studies on the affluent segment in Southeast Asia, this segment in Indonesia accounts for 9% and contributes over 30% of household wealth. Most of them are aged between 20 and 49 years old. By 2030, their number is expected to triple significantly.

“The partnership with PermataBank allows us to extend our reach to credit card users in Indonesia. PermataBank is a strategic partner for JCB due to its ability to reach the affluent segment. We believe that the convenience of the transactions offered, together with access to unique experiences and exclusive Japanese services, will add value to credit card users in Indonesia,” said Yoshiki Kaneko, President & CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd.

The Permata JCB Ultimate Card offers a Welcome Bonus of 20,000 miles for PermataBank Priority customers who make transactions totaling IDR 25,000,000 or more per month for three consecutive months after the card is approved. In addition, cardholders earn 1 reward point equivalent to 1 KrisFlyer mile or 1 GarudaMiles for every dining transaction of IDR 5,000 or other retail transactions of IDR 10,000.

Djumariah Tenteram, Director of Consumer Banking at PermataBank, added that the Permata JCB Ultimate Card is designed to provide exclusive opportunities for PermataBank's private and priority customers to enjoy various benefits. We hope that the Permata JCB Ultimate Card will add significant value and support the growth of PermataBank's credit card customers in the future.

Permata JCB Ultimate Cardholders can also enjoy a variety of promotional programs from JCB, such as discounts of up to 25% at more than 100 Japanese restaurants in Indonesia that have partnered with JCB. Furthermore, cardholders have access to various promotions at renowned merchants in Japan, such as 10% cashback at Premium Outlets such as Gotemba and 8% cashback at Don Quijote from October 2024, as well as premium experiences such as medical check-ups or beauty treatments, and many other exciting promotions.

JCB's Ultimate services are also available to further complement the lifestyle needs of Permata JCB Ultimate Cardholders, including complimentary access to JCB Plaza Lounge, access to JCB Concierge Desk services, and 8x access to

airport lounges with LoungeKey in countries and regions, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Germany and the UK, in addition to 8x access to non-LoungeKey lounges in Japan and Hawaii.

To enhance this special offer, the top 50 Priority Banking customers with the highest transaction value from September to December 2024, who have made retail transactions totaling IDR 160 million or more, will have the opportunity to receive free return Business Class tickets for Jakarta-Tokyo, subject to the terms and conditions.

The premium design of the Permata JCB Ultimate Card exudes elegance and luxury with a combination of sakura and blue, the color that represents loyalty (from the term“true blue”). Cardholders will be pampered with a variety of tempting offers that will allow them to explore a world infused with the Japanese lifestyle, offered by JCB.

ABOUT PERMATABANK

PermataBank is one of the top 10 banks in Indonesia by assets in the banking industry. Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (Code: BNLI) with controlling shareholder Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, PermataBank is at the forefront of digitalization with innovative products and services serving over 6.2 million customers in 61 cities across Indonesia. As of June 30, 2024, PermataBank has 212 branches & cash offices, Sharia branches, and mobile branches; 830 ATM locations and over 22,000 cardless cash withdrawal outlets in Indomaret, access to over 100,000 ATMs (VisaPlus, Visa Electron, MasterCard, Alto, ATM Bersama, and ATM Prima networks), and millions of other ATMs worldwide connected to Visa, Mastercard, Cirrus networks.

PermataBank has received various service excellence awards in the categories of General Bank and Sharia Business Unit, such as the Banking Service Excellence Award 2024 from InfoBank magazine in collaboration with Market Research Indonesia, Silver awards from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024, The“Best Disclosure and Transparency” and Top 50 Emitters with the Largest Market Capitalization (Big Cap) - Best Corporate Governance from IICD CG Conference and Award 2023.

As a pioneer of digital innovation in the Indonesian market, customers can experience comprehensive digital services such as the super app mobile banking, PermataMobile X with over 200 superior features, PermataNet internet banking, Permata e-Business, PermataQR Pay at over 300,000 merchants, point of sales at over 20,000 merchants, API banking with 200 types of APIs, call center services with interactive voice response and artificial intelligence voice recognition. Customers can also experience Modernized Branches in selected regions in Indonesia offering a simple, fast, and reliable experience at several branches.

For more information about PermataBank, visit our website at



ABOUT JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

