This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with information about Vladimir Putin's planned visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian Side hopes that the of Mongolia is aware of the fact that Vladimir is a war criminal. The International Criminal Court, the jurisdiction of which

is recognized

by Mongolia, has issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. The abduction of Ukrainian children is just one of numerous crimes for which Puti and the rest of the Russian military and political leadership

must be brought

to justice,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Putin to visit ICC signatory

“These individuals are guilty of

the

war of aggression

against Ukraine, atrocities against the Ukrainian people, murders, rapes, robberies, shelling of civilian infrastructure, and genocide,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform with reference to Bloomberg, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received assurances from Mongolia before his planned visit to the country that he would not be arrested for war crimes in Ukraine under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.