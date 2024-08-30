China Demands The Philippines Withdraw US Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- China on Friday reiterated its strong opposition to the US deployment of medium-range missiles in the Philippines, calling on Manila to withdraw them from its territory as soon as possible.

Chinese Foreign spokesperson Lin Jian stated this at a press conference, commenting on a Philippine military official's statement that the US missiles were deployed to conduct military exercises.

Jian said the US-Philippine moves would geopolitical confrontations and tensions in the region, and harm regional peace and stability.

Jian called on the Philippines to understand the fundamental objective of the United States with a cold shoulder and respond to the concerns of the countries in the region, warning of the consequences of what he described as serving American interests at the expense of its security interests.

The United States deployed the medium-range Typhon missile system in the Philippines last April. (end)

