Aleut Wins $63 Million U.S. Space Force Contract To Lead Inaugural Officer Training Course

Aleut Management Services (Aleut), a subsidiary of Aleut Federal, has secured a $63 million contract from the U.S. Space Force (USSF) to enhance its support for the Space Force's training and education mission. Starting September 3, 2024, Aleut will directly support the inaugural Officer Training Course (OTC) at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Aleut's leadership in the OTC program marks a significant expansion of its ongoing work with the 319th Combat Training Squadron, which aims to develop a multidisciplinary officer corps capable of addressing the complexities of space operations. The USSF's inaugural OTC will serve as the first leader development course, equipping officers with a broad understanding of mission concepts and foundational knowledge to synchronize operations across the Space Force's diverse operational missions.

"Aleut is honored to be an integral part of delivering this groundbreaking course, which will equip our Space Force officers with the skills needed to address the full spectrum of conflict in the space domain," said Jay Waldman, Vice President of Defense for Aleut Federal's Mission and Technology Programs.

Over 12 months, the OTC will provide comprehensive training in space, intelligence, and cyber operations, cultivating a "Guardian first, specialist second" mindset. Each officer will be trained in all three primary disciplines, with the program tailoring their primary focus to align with the individuals' aptitude, preferences, and the needs of the Space Force.

This approach is designed not only to prepare officers for their immediate roles but also to develop future leaders within the Space Force's operational framework. Additionally, it will offer opportunities for Force Modernization as part of the broader mission to reoptimize the Space Force for Great Power Competition

Leveraging Aleut's extensive experience in providing training and education programs to the Department of Defense and other government clients, the OTC will ensure that USSF officers are Day-One ready for their operational assignments.

The establishment of the OTC aligns with the Space Force's broader strategy to redesign career paths for officers, enlisted personnel, and civilians to meet the high-tech demands of the service and build a combat-credible force.

ABOUT ALEUT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Aleut Management Services LLC (Aleut) participates in the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) certified 8(a) program and operates as a Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut specializes in delivering professional development and training, engineering, and technical support services, including research and development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E), technical operations, and strategic services. Aleut holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification and functions as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal , a holding company for the federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation . The Aleut Corporation, one of the 12 original Alaska Native regional corporations, was established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

