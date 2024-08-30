Mainspring Books To Showcase An Extensive Catalog At The 2024 Manila International Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Showcasing a Diverse Range of Titles from Historical Fiction to Inspirational Reads at the Philippines' Premier Literary Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MainSpring books is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 Manila International book Fair (MIBF), the Philippines' longest-running and largest book fair, scheduled for September 11-15, 2024. For over 40 years, this prestigious event has been a vital platform for authors, publishers, and readers to connect and celebrate the literary arts.
MIBF is known for showcasing a wide variety of books, magazines, comics, and educational materials. This year's fair will feature an extensive selection of titles across genres such as historical fiction, memoirs, spiritual guidance, and poetry. Attendees can explore bestselling novels, and graphic novels, and participate in workshops and discussions with acclaimed authors, making it a must-visit event for literature lovers.
MainSpring Books will present a diverse lineup at MIBF 2024, highlighting the richness of its catalog. From biographies and memoirs to fantasy adventures and children's books, there is something for every reader. The selection includes historical non-fiction, memoirs on family drama, self-help, LGBTQ+ experiences, religious and spiritual works, mysteries, thrillers, science fiction, and fantasy. Each title promises to entertain, enlighten, and inspire.
Check out the available books at the MainSpring Books booth during the
1 Macnab – The Shipping Wizard of Kirkcaldy: Andrew Weir's Bank Line
2 Abad – The Steward
3 Abad – Santo Tomas: A Miracle
4 M. Leonardini – JESUS AND PETER A Different View of Christ and His Catholic Church
5.B.A. Sarabura – The Big Speakeasy
6 Johnson Biehr – Casualties of Peacemaking
7 Snyder – Asuka's Stone
8. Mac Whitnel – God Didnt Want Him To Die Today
9 Carter – Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?
10. Don Lancaster – Friends Underground
11. Doretta Lonnett Whalen, PhD – Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask for Miracles
12. Doretta Lonnett Whalen, PhD – Discovering Saint Anthony: Portugal to Padua
13. Dr. Barbara ten Brink – On the Silk Road with Marco Polo
14. Dr. Evelyn J. Williams-Reason – WOMEN'S ROLE IN KINGDOM BUILDING
15. Chinyere E. Egbe – Elephants, The Grass, and a Teacher
16. Eva Millard Hinson – Whispering Words From the Heart
17. Fred Felton III – The Journey: Enduring the Night Time of Life
18. Janet Manning – Why Us!
19. Joan Cantrell – Mystery at the Circus
20. Julian Quarles – The Swans at Tualoa
21. Juli-Ann Gasper – Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play
22. Kenneth David Musser – Grandfather's Enduring Love
23. LaShun Fuqua – Send Me, My Journey to Christ and Ministry
24. Libio Matos – Lemba: The Rebel Slave of the Caribbean
25. Marcos Cummings – X...: Collection of Poetry
26. Nancy K. Schlossberg – Too Young to Be Old: Love, Learn, Work, and Play as You Age
27. Paul Timothy Jensen – Thinking about God Again, for the First Time
28. Jan Keegan – As Christ is My Example
29. Ronald Peterson – Gardeners of the Universe
30. Ronald Walters – The Bounce: 30 Days to a Happier You
31. S. Naomi Main – An American Girl Based on a True Story
32. Stefan Durham – Speed of Light
33. Stephen Rice – Tell Me in Five Words
34. Tamara Rivera – Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears
35. Terri Spitzer – My Complicated Yet Wonderful Life
36. Thomas Lucas – Raging Mice
37. Tina Murray – A Big Fan of Yours
38. Will Chubb – My Dog Teddy
39. William Epps Jr. – From the Cradle to the Present
Attendees are encouraged to visit the MainSpring Books booth at MIBF 2024 to explore a captivating selection of titles and learn more about the diverse offerings from MainSpring Books. The collection includes thought-provoking literature, inspirational reads, and potential bestsellers, ensuring a variety for all literary tastes.
The Manila International Book Fair 2024 provides an opportunity to immerse in a celebration of books and culture.
