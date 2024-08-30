Submarine Fiber Optics Communications Systems (SFOCS) Newsletter Service | Subscribe Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine Fiber Optics Communications Systems (SFOCS)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The field of Submarine Fiber Optics Communications Systems (SFOCS) for Telecommunications is booming. Driven by the internet demand, technology, deregulation, and privatization, Submarine Fiber Optics continues to present new business opportunities for existing and new players in the field.

The SFOCS Newsletter provides a monthly Intelligence report on new developments in markets, technology and applications. Of special interest will be developments in optical amplifier technology, solutions, Wavelength Division Multiplexing and as these are having a major impact on the Submarine Fiber Optic business.

Subjects Covered

New Installations



Technology Trends

Carrier plans

Route Maps

Contract awards

Market Demand Forecasts

Reports Publications

Market Trends



Tenders

New Products

Regulations

Competitive Analysis

Cost trends

New Studies

Market Assessments

Potential Contracts

PTT plans Policy

Equipment Suppliers



New Products

Regulations

Competitive Analysis

Cost trends

New Studies

Market Assessments

Potential Contracts

PTT plans Policy

Who Should be Interested?



Carriers

Consultants

Investors

System Suppliers

Strategic Planner

Cable Owners

Users

Equipment Suppliers

Installers

Regulators

Software Developers

System Integrators

Governments

Policy makers Component Suppliers

Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?



Early warning of procurements planned or announced worldwide.

Saves time in reviewing many information sources.

Provides market insights into the impact of new developments, products, competition, technology and standards.

Pays for itself in cost of Identifying, Locating, and acquiring hard-to-find key market information.

Competitive analysis of market developments and plans of major users.

Keeps you up-to-date in this fast moving field. Provides a competitive information edge.

For more information about this newsletter visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900