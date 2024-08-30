Alarming Levels Of Stress Among U.S. Parents Calls For Urgent Action, Says Surgeon General

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Celia Kibler. Celia is a mom of 5, grandma of 9, Award-winning, best-selling author, international speaker, and family & relationship empowerment coach.

Nearly half of U.S. parents experience overwhelming stress on any given day, a rate significantly higher than the 25% reported by non-parents.

- Dr. MurthyBALTIMORE , MARYLAND , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) reveals a troubling reality: nearly half of U.S. parents experience overwhelming stress on any given day, a rate significantly higher than the 25% reported by non-parents. In response, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is urging immediate action to address this escalating public health concern.See full APA study here .Celia Kibler , founder of The Day of Calm Foundation and author of the award-winning book Raising Happy Toddlers: How to Build Great Parenting Skills and Stop Yelling at Your Kids, is taking decisive steps to support parents during these challenging times. Her book, which recently received the prestigious 2024 International Impact Book Award in Parenting, as well as receiving the Mom's Choice Award in 2023, is a practical guide for parents seeking to raise respectful, cooperative children without resorting to anger."My mission is to help 10 million parents stop yelling at their kids," said Celia Kibler. "Through my book and my newest program, The Yell Free Family, I provide parents with the tools and strategies they need to create a peaceful, cooperative home environment, regardless of their children's ages. Parents learn a system, a blueprint if you will, that they can rely on through all the stages and phases of childhood, resulting in becoming a pro-active parent, instead of an emotionally reactive parent. The stress level of the parent and child is significantly reduced, because the parent is no longer flying by the seat of their pants, frustrated with a chaotic home and the child is now listening, cooperating and contributing to the success of the home.”The APA's findings, along with Dr. Murthy's call to action, highlight the critical need for resources like Raising Happy Toddlers and the Yell Free Family Masterclass, which are designed to empower parents to manage their stress and build positive relationships with their children.In addition to her work as an author, Celia Kibler's Day of Calm Foundation is dedicated to soothing an epidemic of anger and rage that is violently impacting children across the world. The Foundation's efforts are focused on providing parents, teachers and caregivers, with the resources and support they need to foster calm and constructive communication within their families.The Day of Calm Foundation, alongside other initiatives, is committed to contributing to the well-being of families and helping parents navigate the complexities of modern parenting with confidence and calm.About the Day of Calm FoundationThe Day of Calm Foundation, founded by Celia Kibler, is on a mission to reduce anger and rage in our society that is directly impacting our chidren. by empowering parents with the skills and resources they need to raise happy, respectful children. The Foundation offers a variety of programs and initiatives aimed at promoting peace and calm within families and communities.

Celia Kibler

Day of Calm Foundation Inc.

+1 301-922-2164

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

STOP YELLING NOW! Celia Kibler & Coach Oluwatoyin Oboh Reveal Life-Changing Parenting Secrets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.