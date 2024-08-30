Viral Sensation Maddi Jane Releases New Single, 'You're Just Sleeping'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maddi Jane, "You're Just Sleeping"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viral sensation Maddi Jane has announced the release of her new single,“You're Just Sleeping.” The new track is the first new release following her time on Team Chance (the Rapper) on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice, which concluded in May. ​Listen to“You're Just Sleeping”:“'You're Just Sleeping' was written by myself and produced by my boyfriend, Julian Gonzalez, spontaneously after I had a hard day and accidentally stained mascara on his sweater while he comforted me as I cried on his shoulder,” says Maddi Jane about the new song.“The upbeat dance production was inspired by Troye Sivan's new music amidst other artists like Tate McRae. It felt good to let go and use music as our outlet that night.”With a cumulative fanbase of over 3 million, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter rose to stardom as a young girl after a viral YouTube cover, and quickly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garnering hundreds of millions of views and gaining international attention at just 11 years old, Maddi Jane rapidly became a childhood phenomenon.Having accumulated over 100 million streams, over 3 million followers, and nearly half a billion views on YouTube alone, Maddi Jane released her debut album, RAPHA, in August 2022 which received editorial consideration from Spotify“Created by Women” and Apple Music“New in Pop.” She sold out her SXSW debut and was cast for The Voice shortly thereafter. Season 25 premiered in February 2024.Maddi Jane is currently in the studio working on new music with an EP planned for release this fall.Maddi Jane is managed by Breakroom17 .For more information:

