WARDEL Shares His Personal Love Story In Latest Single 'Fall Together'

Single is latest in string of releases by country newcomer...with still more to come

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epochal Artists/Virgin Group recording artist WARDEL is pleased to announce the release of his latest single, "Fall Together," made available through digital music providers today. Self-penned and produced by WARDEL with technical guidance by RIAA Gold-record engineer Luis Moreno (Ari Lennox, Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, etc.), mixing engineer Keith Ross, and mastering engineer Felipe Tichauer, the track also features the notable stylings of the highly-demanded, pedal steel guitarist Travis Toy (as heard on Cody Johnson's "Leather" and currently touring with Luke Bryan).STREAM / DOWNLOAD ﻿"FALL TOGETHER": Click HERE"Jannet, my fiancé, who's been with me for over three years now, is a choreographer," explains WARDEL. "When we were starting to become an item, she had been hired to put together a surprise dance for a bride and groom's upcoming wedding. One night, she had an idea and she didn't want to lose it. She pulled me out of bed just as I was falling asleep and shouted, 'I need a partner! I've got to dance this out, come on!' I was awoken for an impromptu dance session that perfectly captured her passion and creativity..and just like that, I was hooked from that moment on," he says. "Shortly thereafter, she sent me a text that read 'Promise you won't fall in love with me,' then it hit me...I didn't want to just fall in love with her, I wanted us to both fall together."This thought sparked the whole idea for the track that WARDEL wrote in about an hour. Fired up from that rush of inspiration, WARDEL headed straight to the studio to record it that day."Fall Together" is the fifth single released by WARDEL since his November 2023 highly successful debut "Think About Me." That uptempo single earned its way onto Spotify's "Hot Country" editorial playlist. The track has captured well over 80,400 cumulative streams (and counting) across all platforms. He averages 21.3k monthly listeners.WARDEL continues to cement his career in country music with plans to release a string of additional songs later this year. For more information, please visit WARDEL.ABOUT WARDEL:Meet WARDEL (formerly known as Idrise), a dynamic artist who has transitioned from a globally recognized pop/R&B artist to rising star in the country music scene.Born into a military family, the namesake son of Idrise Ward-El, Sr., Mr. USA 2002, IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) and Desert Storm veteran, WARDEL Jr. lived a nomadic life that exposed him to a wide array of cultures and musical influences. Following his father's footsteps, WARDEL innately joined the military and served as a linguistic specialist for US intelligence.﻿WARDEL's music career was launched in major singing competitions across the globe. He reached the final selections of“The Voice” in both Germany and the United States. These opportunities allowed him to showcase his talent and work with industry insiders and establish the foundation to build his worldwide fan base. However, his deep appreciation for country music (especially its lyric structure) and ever-widening acceptance of diversity within the genre prompted WARDEL's transition to the country format.﻿While new to the country scene, WARDEL's career as Idrise in the pop/R&B format is studded with impressive accolades: a finalist in MTV's“Cover of the Year,” a Top-10 artist on TAXI, recurrent entries on the German MTV and UK Music Week charts, and the accumulation of over 3 MILLION Spotify streams.His collaborations are a roster of musical excellence, including Steve Diamond (Reba McEntire, Eric Clapton), Robbie Neville, Silas White (Justin Timberlake, Brian McKnight), Melanie Andrews (Janet Jackson), Jackie Boyz (Luke Combs), and more, which showcase his adaptability and musical diversity. His stage experience is extensive--he has opened for iconic acts, such as Boyz II Men, Keith Sweat, and Ginuwine, illustrating his ability to resonate with audiences across multiple genres.With nearly 9 MILLION views across his YouTube channels for his songs and singles on which he is featured, WARDEL's transition and heartfelt dedication to country music is the final destination of an impressive musical journey.

