Global Polyphenol Market To Reach $1,127 Million By 2022, Driven By Demand For Herbal Products

Polyphenol Market

Polyphenol to Grow at a CAGR of 8.26% by 2022, with Functional Beverages Leading the Market Share

Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Polyphenol Market by Product Type and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global polyphenol market was valued at $757 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,127 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2016 to 2022. Functional beverages dominated the market in 2015, with two-fifths share, in terms of revenue.

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.

In 2015, grapeseed polyphenols occupied more than half of the total share by revenue, owing to application in treatments of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high blood pressure, high cholesterol and poor circulation, complications related to diabetes, nerve and eye damage, vision problem, swelling after injury or surgery, and cancer prevention. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the demand for polyphenols with potential scope for expansion.

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others. Furthermore, upsurge in geriatric population, and alarming incidence of chronic diseases have changed the eating patterns of consumers. In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.

The polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

✅Key findings of the study

💡In 2015, green tea occupied approximately one-fourth of the total share, in terms of revenue.

💡North America is expected to expand with a CAGR of 4.78% in grape seed polyphenol market from 2016 to 2022.

💡In 2015, functional food occupied approximately one-third of the total share, in terms of revenue

💡Europe and North America together occupied approximately half of the total share in 2015.

✅Europe is expected to expand with a CAGR of 8.02%.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with two-fifths of the total share, followed by North America. Rise in health awareness coupled with increase in application of polyphenols in cosmetics and dietary supplements is estimated to boost the market in these regions with potential growth in coming years.

Top market players in this sector include Naturex, Layn Natural Ingredients, DuPont-Danisco, ADM, Ajinomoto Omnichem Natural Specialities, Barry Callebaut, PROVA, and CEMOI.

