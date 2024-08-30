Better Days Treatment Center In Southern California Now Offers Couples Rehab For Spouses As A Specialty Addiction Treatment Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a highly rated addiction treatment center in Southern California, is pleased to announce that it is now offering couples rehab for spouses as a specialty addiction treatment program to help partners obtain long-lasting sobriety together.

Unlike traditional rehab programs, couples rehab offers spouses the chance to recover from their substance abuse problems alongside their closest support system to make it easier to traverse this difficult part of life. The specialist rehab program by Better Days Treatment Center also helps couples explore the intersection of their relationship and their substance abuse problems, which can lead to them growing closer together and forming a healthier partnership for the future.

“Some people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol use their substance of choice with a partner,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“That can make it tough to recover if only one of you is ready to go to rehab. But even if you both want to go to rehab, you may hesitate because you don't want to be apart for months at a time. That's why couples rehab could be your best option for substance abuse treatment.”

Couples rehab provides spouses with a wide range of benefits, including therapy, group counseling, and access to outdoor activities, such as walks, meditation, and hiking, that can all be attended with their partner to help them stay on track and maintain sobriety. However, this is a very stressful time, and it is always possible that couples may end up fighting more than they bond.

Despite this, couples therapy has proven to be very helpful for individuals hoping to successfully transition to a substance-free life. This is due to the experienced staff's commitment at Better Days Treatment Center to provide a personalized approach to treatment, which includes a combination of holistic options alongside dual diagnosis treatment, medication-assisted treatment, and targeted aftercare support.

“The staff at Better Days is passionate about partnering with people who are in need of a drug rehab, alcohol rehab, or detox center who are struggling with mental health problems. We're committed to helping you use the recovery process to discover your true purpose in life,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites couples interested in learning more about its specialty addiction treatment program for spouses to call 1-844-991-3135 today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its couples rehab for spouses, please visit the website at .

Source:

About Better Days Treatment Center

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

Contact Better Days Treatment Center

2220 W Judith Lane

Anaheim

California 92804

United States

(844) 980-3869

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.