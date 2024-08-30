Assam Scraps 2-Hour Jumma Break, CM Sarma Says 'Shed Another Vestige Of....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Assam has abolished the two-hour Jumma break typically observed on Friday to ensure enhanced productivity. Following the ammendment the state Assembly will now commence proceedings at 9:30 am every day without provisions for an adjournment on Fridays. The decision was taken during the last day of the ongoing Session with Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma lauding the Assembly for 'shedding another vestige of colonial baggage'.

“Since the creation of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 am to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz. The Assembly used to resume its proceedings in the post-lunch session after the Muslim members had come back from the namaaz. On all other days, the House used to conduct its proceedings without any such adjournment for religious purposes,” read an excerpt from the order.

| Varsity accused of 'flood jihad' by Himanta Biswa Sarma features in top 200 list

“By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, Assam Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Speaker Biswajit Daimary and our legislators for this historical decision,” Sarma wrote on X.

“An important milestone to reclaim true secularism in Assam . Assam Assembly today has ended the practice of a 2 hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers every Friday,” added state minister Pijush Hazarika

| 'How dare you threaten Assam?': CM Himanta slams Mamata over remarks

The developments come less than a day after the state Assembly passed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill to to notify a 'heritage belt and block' around some historical structures in the state.

“This legislation will restrict land sale/purchase within a radius of 5 km from heritage places to only inhabitants of the area for the last three generations. My gratitude to all legislators who rose to the occasion to support this Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly, and support our bid to preserve our cultural identities - Our Mandirs, Naamghars and Sattras,” Sarma had said.

The state also passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill on Thursday in a bid to prevent child marriage and eliminate the 'Qazi' system. The AIUDF however said that it would approach the court if CM Sarma tries to forcibly repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935.





| 'Sick mind and a loud mouth...,' says Congress slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma

(With inputs from agencies)