Due To Congestion At Nakhchivan Airport, AZAL Increases Number Of Flights To Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Due to the return of a large number of pilgrims to the country,
significant passenger congestion is being observed at Nakhchivan
International Airport, Azernews reports.
The high volume of passengers has placed considerable additional
pressure on Azerbaijan Airlines. However, despite this and the busy
summer flight schedule, the national carrier AZAL is taking all
necessary measures to transport passengers from Nakhchivan to
Baku.
AZAL conducted three additional flights yesterday, outside the
planned schedule, to transport pilgrims to the capital on the
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route. Four additional flights have been
scheduled for today, which will help expedite the transportation of
passengers to Baku. More than 600 pilgrims have already arrived in
Baku on AZAL flights.
Currently, passengers waiting for their flights at Nakhchivan
International Airport are being provided with all necessary
amenities.
For your information, there is typically high demand for the
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route during the summer months. To meet this
demand, AZAL operates 10-15 flights daily in the Nakhchivan
direction.
