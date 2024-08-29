Number Of Internet Users In China Exceeded 1 Billion
The total number of Internet users in China by the end of June
2024 amounted to almost 1.1 billion, which is 7.42 million more
than in December 2023, Azernews reports.
It notes that during this period, the bulk of all new Internet
users were young people aged 10 to 19 years - 49%. The segment of
short videos is developing especially rapidly. The corresponding
applications are used by 37.3% of the total number of Internet
users in the country.
As indicated in the document, for the 10th year in a row, China
continues to hold the world leadership in the number of state-owned
top-level domains, of which by mid-June there were 19.56 million
(61.4% of the total number of all domains registered in the Chinese
segment of the Internet).
The majority of Chinese users access the Internet using mobile
devices. The country is actively developing fifth-generation
communications (5G). By mid-June, 3.92 million base stations for
this communication standard had been installed throughout
China.
