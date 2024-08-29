Wilshire And Tech-Enabled And Data-Driven Specialist XTP Join Forces To Enhance Cost Transparency For Global Asset Owner...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Wilshire Advisors LLC (“Wilshire”), a leading global services firm, today announced that it has joined forces with XTP Implementation Services (“XTP”), a tech-enabled and data-driven specialist focused on improving transparency, reducing risk, enhancing governance, and increasing net returns for institutional investors globally. Through this partnership, which was effectuated by an of XTP by Wilshire, with simultaneous reinvestment in Wilshire by former XTP shareholders, XTP will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team and brand. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

XTP is a market leader in cost transparency analytics, with a 20-year history of serving public and private investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, investment consultants, outsourced chief investment officers, endowments and foundations, and family offices. With more than $3 trillion in assets analyzed across 10,000 portfolios in North America and Europe, XTP helps its clients reduce investment-related costs and risks while enhancing governance. Combining deep industry experience and proprietary software, benchmarking databases, and forensic capabilities allows XTP to identify optimization potential across the investment value chain of public and private market portfolios. XTP clients benefit from a risk-free increase in net returns.

Andy Stewart, CEO at Wilshire, said :“We are excited to partner with XTP and bring its cost and risk-reduction services to our institutional clients, which will benefit from the power of its sophisticated insights and solutions. Throughout our discussions, it was clear that Wilshire and XTP share a holistic, client-centric approach that seeks to align our success with that of our clients. On behalf of Wilshire, I extend a warm welcome to the talented XTP team and look forward to collaborating for the benefit of our combined client base.”

Philipp Henrich, Founder and CEO at XTP, said :“We welcome our partnership with Wilshire, whose solutions, clients, and geographic footprint are complementary to ours. By joining forces, we have the opportunity to leverage the resources of a global service provider with a very strong presence in North America. This will enable us to offer our capabilities to an expanded client base while continuing to provide our valued, long-standing customers personalized, mission-critical support. We could not be more optimistic about this new, bright chapter for XTP with Wilshire alongside us.”

Jason Schwarz, President and Deputy CEO at Wilshire, said :“Institutional investors worldwide are more focused than ever on efficiency and transparency, seeking to better understand, disclose, and manage the true costs of their investments. XTP has an impressive 20-year track record and unmatched ability to identify cost and risk-reduction opportunities and translate those insights into enhanced returns. By bringing together XTP's proprietary capabilities and Wilshire's multifaceted platform, we will be even better positioned to empower clients with solutions that address their top concerns and deliver even more value.”

Solomon Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as financial advisor and legal advisor to Wilshire, respectively. XTP shareholders were advised by DLA Piper.

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a leading global financial services firm and trusted partner to approximately 500 leading institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire advises on over $1.4 trillion in assets and manages over $121 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide. More information on Wilshire can be found at .

About XTP

XTP is a specialist consultant focusing on transparency, cost, and risk. XTP actively supports large institutional asset owners globally in turning data into measurable results. By creating full cost transparency in public and private market portfolios XTP assures contract compliance, eliminates process inefficiencies and operation risks, and optimizes costs without changing the existing investment set-up. More information on XTP can be found at .

