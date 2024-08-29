(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rodriguez family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Chi Chi fought valiantly for months, displaying the fierce determination that defined his life. He will be remembered as a strong, happy man who was blessed to be surrounded by the love of his family, friends, and devoted fans.

Continue Reading

Official Statement from The Family of Chi Chi Rodriguez on his Passing

Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez - A golf legend beyond the course.

Post this





Chi Chi's life was not defined by his career alone but by the profound impact he had as a brother, uncle, and friend. He spent the last 14 years of his life in the state of Florida, where he passed away peacefully, surrounded by close relatives. The family finds comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Iwalani Rodriguez, who passed away in 2021.

Chi Chi did not have biological or adopted children. He is survived by his brothers, Julio Vicente Rodriguez Vila, Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Vila, and Francisco Resto Vila, as well as the descendants of his sisters, Carmen Rodriguez Vila, Maria Isolina Rodriguez Vila, and Juanita Rodriguez Tirado. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Donnette Markham.

The entire Rodriguez family would like to express a deep appreciation for all the efforts made by Chi Chi's close family members and caregivers, his older brother Julio Vicente Rodriguez Vila, and his niece, Marisela Ansbro, daughter of Carmen Rodriguez Vila.

The family asks that their privacy be respected during this time. Please direct all inquiries related to Chi Chi's life, death, or memorials to Marisela Ansbro as Personal Representative of the Chi Chi Rodriguez Estate. Any inquires for financial or publicity purposes, or requests for the use of his name, image or likeness may be directed to Chi Chi Rodriguez Enterprises, Inc. Such inquires may be made at the following address:

Chi Chi Rodriguez Enterprises, Inc. (CRE, Inc.)

Attn. Marisela Ansbro

1882 N. Tamiami Trail, Unit 4331

North Fort Myers, FL 33918

Phone: 800-506-0561

Fax: 561-517-9001

Email:

[email protected]

Web:

chichirodriguez

In lieu of flowers, Chi Chi's wish was that any and all donations in his memory would be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Donations can be received at

or by mailing your donation to

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Celebration of Life: His Estate is planning a celebration of life event at the World Golf Hall of Fame in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Additional details will be released at a later date. Please contact CRE, Inc. for participation in this event.

Please note: Any other events must receive prior authorization through the contact information above.

SOURCE CRE, Inc.