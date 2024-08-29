Madhya Pradesh Industry Conclave Secures Rs 13,000 Crore In Investments

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gwalior, Aug 29 (KNN) The third Regional Conclave, held at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior, concluded successfully on Wednesday, drawing over 4,000 attendees including international delegates from six countries.

The event, aimed at promoting balanced industrial growth across Madhya Pradesh, attracted investors from more than 15 Indian states and saw participation from key sectors such as tourism, IT, footwear, agriculture, and food processing.

Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, highlighted the state's industrial growth in his opening remarks.

He projected that the Invest MP Summit roadshows could generate over 48,300 jobs and attract investments exceeding Rs 17,000 crore.

Five government departments presented growth prospects and investment opportunities in their respective sectors.

Notable speakers included Sheo Shekhar Shukla from Tourism & Culture, Dr. Navneet Kothari from MSME, Sanjay Shukla from Mineral Resources, and Sanjay Dubey from Science & Technology.

Major industrial players announced significant investments. Karan Adani of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. revealed plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in Shivpuri and Guna, potentially creating 3,500 jobs.

Reliance Bio Energy's Vivek Taneja discussed renewable energy projects that could generate 2,000 rural jobs, while Tropilite Food's Puneet Dawar outlined plans to expand the company's workforce with a focus on female employment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav articulated the state government's vision for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

He announced the establishment of new infrastructure including a police station at Sitapur Industrial Area, a fire station at Barmore Industrial Area, and four new industrial parks in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, and Morena.

The conclave featured sectoral sessions, round table discussions, and buyer-seller meetings.

It reportedly attracted investments worth Rs 8,000 crore from large industries, with the potential to create 35,000 jobs.

Additionally, over 2,500 MSMEs expressed interest in investing Rs 5,000 crore.

State and central leaders, including MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, emphasised Madhya Pradesh's role in India's economic growth during their addresses.

This event marks a significant step in Madhya Pradesh's efforts to attract investment and promote industrial development across various sectors of its economy.

