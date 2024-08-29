(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup Coffee and Tea proudly announces the launch of Lulu's Blend, a new retail Coffee Offering. This medium roast coffee is a delightful addition to our collection and a beacon of hope and support for shark attack survivor Lulu Gribbin.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Launches Lulu's Blend: A Coffee in Support of Shark Attack Survivor Lulu Gribbin

On June 7, 2024, Lulu Gribbin faced a life-altering event while on a mother-daughter beach trip in Florida. She was tragically attacked by a shark, resulting in the loss of her left hand and right leg. Despite the severity of her injuries, Lulu's first words upon regaining consciousness were, "I made it!" Her unyielding spirit and determination in the face of such adversity have inspired many.

In honor of Lulu's bravery and to aid in her recovery, Royal Cup Coffee and Tea created Lulu's Blend. This medium roast coffee features a smooth, palate-pleasing taste with notes of chocolate and almond. 100% of the profits go to support the Gribbin family.

"We are deeply moved by Lulu Gribbin's strength and resilience," said Chip Wann, CEO of Royal Cup Coffee and Tea. "With Lulu's Blend, we aim to harness the power of our community to aid Lulu Gribbin in her recovery. This blend is a tribute to her inspiring journey and an opportunity for our community to contribute to her recovery."

Lulu's Blend is available for purchase on Royal Cup's webstore. Lulu's Blend Coffee - Royal Cup Shop (royalcupcoffee)

"We have continued to feel the love and support from our community and gosh that community is amazing," Lulu's mother, Ann Gribbin, wrote on her Caring Bridge blog. "Each day in this journey there have been small wins, our community has been there celebrating and cheering Lulu along the way," Ann shared.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality coffees and teas in a variety of product flavors and packaging formats since 1896. They source, roast, blend, and supply coffee, tea, juice, and assorted allied goods to foodservice operators and offices nationwide. Royal Cup provides customer-centric beverage solutions to restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare, and convenience stores.

or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .

