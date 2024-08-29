Sustainability Reporting Leader GRI Deepens Multi-Stakeholder Governance

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 29, 2024 /3BL/ - The stakeholder forum that advises the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) on key strategic issues has appointed new leadership and members. Erdem Kolcuoglu and Constance Kane have begun their terms as Chair and Vice-Chair of the GRI Stakeholder Council , with eight new members appointed.

Erdem Kolcuoglu is Senior Consultant and a Vice-Chair at Kıymet-i Harbiye Yönetim Danışmanlık, a leading sustainability consultancy in Türkiye, and has over 15 years of experience in corporate sustainability. Constance Kane is Executive Director at Women Changemakers for Education in the USA, and brings deep expertise in the fields of women's empowerment and education, social justice and human rights.

The 24 members of the Stakeholder Council represent five defined constituency groups , with diverse representation that spans global regions. The new members, who started their terms on 1 August, are:



Prabodha Acharya , Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group – India (business enterprise)

Adekemi Adisa , General Manager, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC – Nigeria (business enterprise)

Louis Coppola , Co-Founder, Governance & Accountability Institute – USA (mediating institution)

Vanessa Gomes , Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank – USA (investment institution)

José Miguel Salazar , Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Sustainability Hub Manager, PwC Poland – Poland (mediating institution)

Mélanie Jeanroy , Legal Officer, International Labour Organization – Switzerland (labor organization)

Gustavo Sinner , Director, AG Sustentable – Argentina (mediating institution) Markus Pfannkuch , Co-CEO, Precious Woods Holding Ltd – Switzerland (business enterprise)

Erdem Kolcuoglu, the new Chair of GRI Stakeholder Council, said:

Constance Kane, the new Vice-Chair of GRI Stakeholder Council, added:

The core function of the Stakeholder Council is to provide advice and recommendations to the GRI Management Board, Supervisory Board and Global Sustainability Standards Board, including on GRI policy, business planning and key activities.

Appointments to the Council are on a voluntary basis and members serve a three-year term. Membership is refreshed on a regular basis with a global public call for applications.

The Chair and Vice-Chair appointments follow the outcome of elections among the GRI Stakeholder Council members, which took place in May and June 2024.

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is the independent, international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts, by providing the global common language to report those impacts. The GRI Standards are the world's most widely used sustainability reporting standards, which are developed through a multi-stakeholder process and provided as a free public good.