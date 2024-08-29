Scottsmiracle-Gro: Stay Connected With Nature Through Fall Gardening

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gardening has many positive physical and mental benefits , so don't miss out on the opportunity to keep them going during the fall season. Whether you're planting hearty vegetables like kale or vibrant mums, there are many varieties that can thrive–and help you thrive–in the cooler autumn air.

According to Miracle-Gro , you can achieve faster results in the season by opting for young as opposed to seeds. On the edible side of gardening, plants like collards, Swiss chard, curly kale and other vegetables that can tolerate frost can do well in late season.

But our favorite part of fall gardening is the simple act of getting outside and keeping the season growing. Some areas of the country can experience longer winters than others, so why not keep the garden vibes alive before the cold air comes?

By committing to fall growing, gardeners are also keeping themselves active and in touch with the earth. It gives you a chance to take a screen break while you tend to your plants. Plus, if hearty veggies are your plants of choice, it brings a late season harvest of fresh food from right at home.

Who's ready to keep growing?!

